Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 452,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

