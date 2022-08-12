Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

