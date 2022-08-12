Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $279,374,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The stock has a market cap of $338.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.