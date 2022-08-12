Milestone Advisory Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,978. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

