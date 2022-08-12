Milestone Advisory Partners Raises Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,734 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 39,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,677. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

