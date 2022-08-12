Milestone Advisory Partners Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 4.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 2.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RYU traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.93. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,073. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $126.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96.

