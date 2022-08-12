Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 4,963 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,956. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

