Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 7,566 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,374. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

