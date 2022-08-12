Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 9,646 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.14% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.54. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

