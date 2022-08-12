Milestone Advisory Partners Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 95,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,329. The company has a market cap of $250.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

