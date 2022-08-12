MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Rohit Kashyap Sells 12,343 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiMedx Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,550,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,616,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.