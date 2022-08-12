MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Rohit Kashyap Sells 12,343 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
MDXG stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
Further Reading
