MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,443 shares of company stock valued at $593,216. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

About MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.