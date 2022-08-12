Mina Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $572.88 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015323 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 628,981,079 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
