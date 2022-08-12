Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.18.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

MI.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,429. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.94 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$560.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.