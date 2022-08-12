Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 242,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.