Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,973 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises about 5.8% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.46% of Mitek Systems worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,954. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $512.24 million, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

