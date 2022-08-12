Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.89-$3.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.18. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $368.00 and a one year high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

