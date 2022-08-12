Mizuho Raises Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $27.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BYND. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 262.32%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

