Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $39,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

