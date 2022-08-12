Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $104,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,023. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

