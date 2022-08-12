Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.28 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

IFF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.41. 4,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,628. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

