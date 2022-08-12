Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $32,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.55. 5,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,824. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.