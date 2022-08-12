Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

CMG stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,634.07. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,371.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,435.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

