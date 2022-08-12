Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $29,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $128.44. 11,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.65. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

