Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 26,900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.