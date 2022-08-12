Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $204,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.05. 127,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.