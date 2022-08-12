Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $43,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $150.58. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.83. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

