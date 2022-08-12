Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 7.8%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 137,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 774,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

About Mobiquity Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:MOBQ Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.