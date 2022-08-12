Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $581,887. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Model N by 43.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Model N by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

