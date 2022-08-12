Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline Sells 164 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moderna Stock Down 1.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

