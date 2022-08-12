Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $383,606.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,056 shares of company stock valued at $76,474,694. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

MRNA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. 67,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,996. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.