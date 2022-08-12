Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNTV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Momentive Global by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 274,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

