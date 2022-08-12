Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

