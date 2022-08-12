Monero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123.19 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Monero has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $123.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $165.12 or 0.00687717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,160,070 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.