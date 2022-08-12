MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,334. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.85 and its 200 day moving average is $336.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

