MONK Price Down 17% This Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $73,446.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002418 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.