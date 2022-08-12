Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
MRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.79%.
Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.