Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.79%.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.