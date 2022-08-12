Morgan Stanley Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $18.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 611.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 86,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

