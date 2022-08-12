Morgan Stanley Downgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,329.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

