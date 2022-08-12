Morgan Stanley Increases Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $15.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.50. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Insider Activity

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,395,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,104,415 shares in the company, valued at $80,395,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,600. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $597,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.