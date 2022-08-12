Morgan Stanley Increases Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $7.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Paya Stock Performance
Shares of PAYA stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a P/E ratio of 240.08 and a beta of -0.06. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paya (PAYA)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.