Morgan Stanley Increases Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $7.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paya Stock Performance

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a P/E ratio of 240.08 and a beta of -0.06. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

