Morgan Stanley Increases TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $26.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
TIXT stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
