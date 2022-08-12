Morgan Stanley Increases TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $26.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TIXT stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

