Morgan Stanley Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $33.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

AMC Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

AMCX opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,771,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

