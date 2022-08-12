Morgan Stanley Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $314.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ODFL opened at $315.39 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
