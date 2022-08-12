Morgan Stanley Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $314.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Shares of ODFL opened at $315.39 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

