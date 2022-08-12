Morgan Stanley Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $40.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on USFD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

USFD stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

