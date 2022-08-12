Morpheus Labs Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $41,110.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.22 or 0.99996073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.