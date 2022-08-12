Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.52. 3,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 347,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

