Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCAG remained flat at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,401. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $4,392,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $5,130,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

