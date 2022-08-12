MQS Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.25 and its 200 day moving average is $310.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $381.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

