MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

